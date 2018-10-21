Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WARNING: A severe thunderstorm is on the way.
WARNING: A severe thunderstorm is on the way. Brian Cassidy
News

URGENT: Storm warning - get car (and self) under cover NOW

Arthur Gorrie
by
21st Oct 2018 1:23 PM

SEVERE and dangerous thunderstorms are headed this way, with large hail and severe and damaging winds over a huge area, especially in western parts of Gympie region.

In a priority alert, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of thunderstorms across the whole of South East Queensland and parts of Central Queensland and the Darling Downs.

The storms, which are heading this way from the west, will hit soon and are likely to last throughout the afternoon and evening, the bureau says.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says people, especially in western districts, should immediately take precautions.

"Move your car under cover and away from trees, Secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter (preferably indoors and never under trees), avoid using the telephone during electrical storms and beware fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance, contact the State Emergency Service on 132500.

Severe conditions are expected to be worse in near-western areas, but they are heading east.

The bureau says it will issue further more detailed warning if severe thunderstorms reach Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe.

bom bureau of meteorology hail urgent warning wind
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Two spectacular crashes, two women, two amazing escapes

    premium_icon Two spectacular crashes, two women, two amazing escapes

    News Gympie region women escape death in terrifying crashes that could have killed them

    • 21st Oct 2018 2:22 PM
    Police warn of 'door knock' burglars 'in Gympie today'

    Police warn of 'door knock' burglars 'in Gympie today'

    News Police tell of morning household alarm as youth gang hits town

    Unmissable 'hail sales' on at Madill Motor Group after storm

    Unmissable 'hail sales' on at Madill Motor Group after storm

    Business Car lovers on the hunt for their dream vehicle could be in luck.

    More than $435k in value stolen as Gympie car thefts spike

    premium_icon More than $435k in value stolen as Gympie car thefts spike

    Crime More thieves are stealing for profit than just the thrill.

    Local Partners