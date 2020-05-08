Urgent start needed to Bruce Hwy Bypass of Gympie

CONSTRUCTION of the $1 billion final section of the Gympie bypass needs to be urgently brought forward to help kickstart the local economy, Gytmpie MP Tony Perrett said yesterday.

Mr Perrett called on the State government to commence construction of the Gympie bypass of the Cooroy to Curra Section D of the Bruce Highway upgrade.

"I have written to the Minister for Transport and Main Roads asking for his support," Mr Perrett said.

"And local businesses, contractors, and sub-contractors need to be linked into the project.

"We are not creating something new here.

"The project should be shovel ready and the Department has already been seeking interest from locals who want to be considered.

"Last December it said it had established a dedicated industry register specifically for the Section D: Woondum to Curra Project.

The end of Section C and starting point of Section D (Gympie Bypass) of the Bruce Highway.

"It is designed to help local business have the best opportunity to become involved.

"At that time more than 80 of our region's businesses had signed on to the unique venture.

"Businesses including accommodation, traffic management, subcontracting, labour hire, equipment or plant hire, restaurants or catering, and civil construction parts or service providers were encouraged to register.

Bruce Highway Upgrade Cooroy to Curra. Section D: Woondum to Curra Map 1

"They need to be seriously considered for work.

"The construction of the bypass is expected to take a number of years, which will clearly help to revitalise our local economy and provide jobs.

Map of full Bruce Highway and Gympie Bypass.

"There can be no excuses for any delay.

"Two years ago, in April 2018, the Federal Government committed its $800 million share of the project.

"The Minister said in January that the $1 billion project would start this year and is expected to provide 576 jobs.

"An essential component of the re-opening of regional economies is the provision of vital infrastructure and supporting local businesses to do what they do best.

"There is no better way to help get things moving again than starting now" he said.