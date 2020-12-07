‘Urgent’: Second local green group condemns council plan

Southside and the beginning of Eel Creek Road, a designated growth corridor but also an area teeming with bushland and wildlife.

A SECOND Gympie environmental group has called for “urgent action” against a Gympie Regional Council plan to repeal land clearning protections for wildlife on the Southside.

The ANARRA Wildlife Rescue group has followed on the heels of the Gympie Koala Action Group in condemning the plan to pull back on environmental protections limiting subdivisions and building in parts of the Southside.

“This Wednesday morning, the 9th December, the Gympie council will be voting to repeal the Temporary Local Planning Instruments (TLPI’s) that were adopted in February 2020 to protect biodiversity and wildlife habitat in areas of conservation significance and environmental conservation on the Southside Local Development area and on rural residential land throughout the Gympie region,” ANARRA group posted yesterday.

“If these TLPIs are repealed, there will be no protection for wildlife and wildlife habitat on private land in the Gympie region other than the small parcels of land covered by state government vegetation management legislation, and the floodgates will be open for the removal of large tracts of vegetation.

“Our wildlife is already suffering from the impacts of loss of habitat and fragmentation of wildlife corridors, and the threats to wildlife this creates.

“ANARRA currently has over 200 animals in various stages of care and rehabilitation and we know that if these TLPIs are repealed, this number will increase exponentially, further straining our resources and the contribution of our volunteer rescuers and carers.

Gympie environmental groups are up in arms over the new council’s plan to repeal wildlife and environmental protections at this Wednesday’s meeting.

“So if you live in the Gympie region and feel strongly that these TLPIs need to be retained until alternative local laws are passed, please contact your local councillor and the mayor ASAP and let them know that you do not support this action, which will benefit a few landholders and developers, at the expense of our wildlife and our environment for generations to come.

“Go to https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/councillors to access a list of contact details for Gympie Councillors.

“You can tune in to the council meeting on Wednesday morning via live streaming on their facebook page from 9.30am onwards.

“And please share this information with those in our community who support the protection and conservation of wildlife and wildlife habitat.”

The post has the names of ANARRA president Leslie Swift and vice president Paula Rowlands at the bottom of it.