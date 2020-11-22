Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coles and Woolworths stores have been forced to pull the product from their shelves.
Coles and Woolworths stores have been forced to pull the product from their shelves.
News

Urgent recall on popular ice cream

by Erin Lyons
22nd Nov 2020 8:18 AM

An urgent recall has been issued for an ice cream brand sold at Coles and Woolworths over fears it may contain solvent.

Halo Top issued a recall for its Plant Based Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream (473ml) which is available at independent retailers - including IGA - in NSW, Queensland and South Australia.

It is also sold at Coles and Woolworths stores nationally.

Food Standards Australia/New Zealand posted the alert online which indicated the product had been recalled over potential chemical (solvent) contamination.

The product was recalled from major supermarkets including Coles and Woolworths. Picture: Food Standards authority
The product was recalled from major supermarkets including Coles and Woolworths. Picture: Food Standards authority

"Food products containing solvents may cause illness/injury if consumed," the organisation wrote.

Customers have been urged not to eat the product and return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

The item has a best before of August 11, 2022.

In July another Halo Top product was pulled from the shelves due to incorrect labelling.

In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid was put on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert.

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular ice cream

editors picks product recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        Premium Content Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        News Land and water patrols from Inskip Point to Rainbow Beach right down to Teewah Beach will aim to make sure “school leavers remain safe”.

        MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        News Take a look at every single beautiful photo capturing the moments Gympie region...

        Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

        Premium Content Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

        News The crash occurred on McNeil Rd and East Deep Creek Rd just after 9pm.

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate