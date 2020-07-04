Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.
Breaking

Urgent recall on popular ice cream sold at supermarkets

by Erin Lyons
4th Jul 2020 8:37 AM

Supermarkets across the nation have been warned to pull a popular brand of ice cream from the shelves over fears it has been labelled wrongly.

Halo Top Australia is recalling its Chocolate Ice Cream (473ml) with a best before date of March 28, 2021, and a batch code of 9088, due to non-compliant labelling.

"In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid may be on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert," a statement on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website states.

Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand
Shoppers have been told to return the product with a full refund to be issued. Picture: Food Standards Australia New Zealand

"Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Shoppers have been urged to return the product with a full refund to be issued.

Halo Top is a low-calorie alternative sold at Coles and Woolworths stores across the country.

The company produces a number of dairy-free flavours for vegan or lactose intolerant eaters on top of its standard dairy range.

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular ice cream

food recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Off the rails’ bureaucracy a concern for councils too

        premium_icon ’Off the rails’ bureaucracy a concern for councils too

        News Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig speaks on the CCC report into Jackie Trad and the public service debacle that could happen here

        $1 billion Bruce Hwy reveal will trigger local jobs tsunami

        premium_icon $1 billion Bruce Hwy reveal will trigger local jobs tsunami

        News Winner of the first contract for Cooroy to Curra Bypass will be announced in the...

        State accused of keeping $2 billion project secret for 3 years

        premium_icon State accused of keeping $2 billion project secret for 3...

        News MPs say government has run ‘roughshod’ over community, kept them in the dark

        Truck crash still haunting major Gympie overpass

        premium_icon Truck crash still haunting major Gympie overpass

        News Speed, load limits tipped to be taken away once repairs are finally complete.