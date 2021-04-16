Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Smarter Shopping

Urgent recall on popular Aldi chair

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
16th Apr 2021 8:00 AM

 

A popular recliner sold at Aldi has been recalled over fears users could tip over and suffer major injuries while sitting in it.

The chair, identifiable by the SOHL FURNITURE label attached to the chair, has been deemed unstable and Product Safety Australia said there was a risk of serious injury to the user and bystanders.

Authorities also fear the chair could cause damage to property.

The product information for SOHL FURNITURE’s Recliner Chair, sold at Aldi.
The product information for SOHL FURNITURE’s Recliner Chair, sold at Aldi.

PSA said consumers should "immediately stop using the product, and return it to any Aldi store for a full refund".

The chair was sold at Aldi stores around Australia between January 20 and February 22 this year.

The product code is 704625.

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular Aldi chair

More Stories

aldi consumer news editors picks product recall product safety safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Nolan Meats’ new $18m expansion

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Nolan Meats’ new $18m expansion

        Business The expansion of the Gympie meat processing facility is creating hundreds of jobs to boost the economy.

        Woman’s meddling during man’s arrest gets her in strife

        Premium Content Woman’s meddling during man’s arrest gets her in strife

        News The 21-year-old’s behaviour hindered officers’ attempts to subdue her violent...

        Mary Valley Rattler announces special ANZAC Day service

        Premium Content Mary Valley Rattler announces special ANZAC Day service

        News The trip includes lunch at the historic Gympie Station, followed by a special train...

        Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Premium Content Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Parenting Mum on why she agreed to an autopsy after twin was stillborn