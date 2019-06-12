Menu
A popular range of baby sleeping bags has been recalled.
Urgent recall of baby sleep bags

by Staff Writer
12th Jun 2019 7:00 AM

A RANGE of popular cotton baby sleep bags has been recalled over fire safety fears.

According to the ACCC, the 'Farallon Brands - Peanut Shell Infant Sleep Bags' do not comply with Australian fire hazard labelling requirements.

Some of the infant sleep bags are missing the required fire hazard label.

 

The sleeping bags may pose a safety risk.
The ACCC says affected consumers should return the product to Oz Sale for a full refund.

Customers can also contact Oz Sale on 02 8999 0407 between Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm AEST.

 

Affected products

Sleep bag navy anchors 6-18 months SB18ANNV

Sleep bag grey arrows 6-18 months SB18ARGY

Sleep bag mint arrows 6-18 months SB18ARMI

Sleep bag coral tribal 6-18 months SB18TBCL

Sleep bag black triangles 6-18 months SB18TGBK

Sleep bag navy anchors navy trim SBANNV

Sleep bag grey arrows white trim SBARGY

Sleep bag mint arrows white trim SBARMI

Sleep bag black clouds black trim SBCLBK

Sleep bag grey clouds grey trim SBCLGY

Sleep bag gold dots coral trim SBDTGD

Sleep bag grey elephants grey trim SBELGY

Sleep bag pink elephants pink trim SBELPK

