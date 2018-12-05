Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
News

Urgent recall for popular pie brand

5th Dec 2018 5:09 PM

An urgent nationwide recall has been issued for Nannaâ€™s family apple pies due to the potential presence of glass.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued a statement earlier today warning customers to return the pies to the supermarket they bought them from for a full refund.

The recall is related to the 600g size of the pie with best before dates ranging from October 21, 2020 to October 22, 2020.

The product is sold at Coles, Woolworths, IGA, Foodlands and other independent supermarkets around Australia.

The company was forced to recall the product after fears an equipment failure left glass inside the pies.

editors picks product recall

Top Stories

    Where to catch live shows in the Gympie region this weekend

    premium_icon Where to catch live shows in the Gympie region this weekend

    News Entertainment around the Gympie region this week

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:42 PM
    Undefeated Comets exceed expectations, one player especially

    premium_icon Undefeated Comets exceed expectations, one player especially

    News Cooloola Comets shoot, they score.

    • 5th Dec 2018 4:54 PM
    ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    premium_icon ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    Health Mandatory reporting laws could be dangerous, the AMA argues

    Gympie fans prepare to laugh, cry and get up close with JT

    Gympie fans prepare to laugh, cry and get up close with JT

    News Time is running out to get your ticket

    Local Partners