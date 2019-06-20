Urgent milk recall in NSW, Victoria

Longwarry Food Park is now producing milk for the domestic market called Gippy Milk.

Lactalis Australia Pty Ltd has issued a recall on selected 1L and 2L milk products sold recently in supermarkets across Victoria and southern New South Wales.

Products sold through Coles, Woolworths, IGA and other retailers, including fast food service venues, have been affected across Victoria, as well as outlets in southern NSW including the Murray, Riverina and Western Districts of NSW.

Lactalis Australia has warned these milk products may have a microbial contamination, and urged consumers not to consume the product.

The affected products all have a use-by date of 2 July 2019. They are:

• 7-Eleven Lite Milk 2L Bottle (use by date: 2 July 2019)

• Gippy Full Cream Milk 2L Bottle (use by date: 2 July 2019)

• Gippy Lite Milk 2L Bottle (use by date: 2 July 2019)

• Maxi Foods Lite Milk 2L Bottle (use by date: 2 July 2019)

• Pauls Professional Cafe Crema Milk 2L Bottle (use by date: 2 July 2019)

• Pauls Smarter White 2% Fat Milk 2L Bottle (use by date: 2 July 2019)

• Rev Low Fat Milk 2L Bottle (use by date: 2 July 2019)

• Rev Low Fat Milk 1L Carton (use by date: 2 July 2019)

Any consumers who may be affected should return to the place of purchase, where they will receive a full refund.