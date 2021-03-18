Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Urgent health warning ahead of storms

by Erin Lyons
18th Mar 2021 11:11 AM

 

Australians are being warned about a hidden killer lurking in their homes that could be unleashed by the deluge of rain forecast to drench the east coast.

Home health expert Nicole Bijlsma is urging residents to take action and prevent a build up of dangerous mould which, in some cases, can be deadly.

Speaking to NCA NewsWire Ms Bijlsma said the wet weather could provide the perfect conditions for mould to grow and she's concerned about the health issues it may bring.

Those affected by mould can suffer debilitating symptons such as brain fog and chronic fatigue.

"It can kill people. Absolutely," she said. "It devastates families."

She said the wet weather is a concern because mould occurs when there's either high levels of water vapour or where's there's liquid water sitting on surfaces.

Mould build up in a housing unit.
Mould build up in a housing unit.

But the risk of an outbreak increases dramatically when people don't maintain their homes properly, particularly their gutters, she said.

"Houses cost a lot to maintain and like the human body, they need servicing," Ms Bijlsma explained.

"People don't clean their gutters for years and then wonder why there's mould in the roof.

"The problem with rain is, it can get into the house if they (residents) haven't maintained the roof."

Mould becomes a health issue not because it's sitting there but because there's "food" in people's homes and that food is moisture, according to Ms Bijlsma.

"As soon as you have high levels of water vapour, and there's 70 per cent relative humidity for two days, mould spores are going to utilise that liquid source and start growing (and) infiltrating the surface area ... then releasing chemicals that cause serious adverse health effects," she said.

People who have asthma or allergies, particularly to mould itself, are more likely to suffer health issues, Ms Bijlsma said.

"But we're all at risk, it's just a matter of timing,"she said.

Wet weather is lashing the east coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
Wet weather is lashing the east coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Huge parts of the east coast have already been drenched with rain and parts of central Queensland are sodden after flash flooding.

Forecasters are warning a second band of heavy rain is on the way for the east coast and could bring more than 100mm of rain to Sydney over the next three days alone.

Other locations, particularly the NSW coast and southern Queensland, could see three times the average rainfall for March descend in just a few days.

Ms Bijlsma said one in four people have a gene profile where the body doesn't recognise mould as a fungi or foreign object, which then causes inflammation in their body.

"If we suspect 40 per cent of the housing stock is water damaged to some degree and one in four people can't create antigens to mould, that is enormous. That's why there was a parliamentary inquiry in 2018 into biotoxin illness," she said.

Damage caused by dampness on a wall in modern house.
Damage caused by dampness on a wall in modern house.

There are a number of things people can do prevent mould from growing in their homes, including cleaning the gutters regularly and allowing adequate ventilation in the bathroom.

"As soon as there's water on a surface it must dry within 48 hours so it doesn't become a mould problem," she said.

"The key to mould is moisture. So you've got to address the moisture, because that's what's contributing to the growth."

For instance, if your plasterboard is wet for more than two days, Ms Bijlsma recommends cutting it out to dry it.

If mould has grown on soft furnishings like cushions or clothes people are urged to throw them away. If the fungi appears on glass like windows or plastic, the "rule of thumb" is to vacuum it before wiping it down with a microfibre cloth.

 

Originally published as Urgent health warning ahead of storms

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks halth warning mould storms weather wet weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rotten drunk neighbour terrorised Rainbow Beach women

        Premium Content Rotten drunk neighbour terrorised Rainbow Beach women

        Crime The 33-year-old man was dealt with by the Gympie court this week after he left a mother and her teenage daughter shaken and upset

        Gympie man lashed out, threw chair at screen during meeting

        Premium Content Gympie man lashed out, threw chair at screen during meeting

        Crime The 36-year-old damaged a video conference screen after throwing a chair in an...

        New 34-block Southside subdivision awaits green light

        Premium Content New 34-block Southside subdivision awaits green light

        News Developers have resubmitted plans, with the block sizes cut by a third

        Clive Palmer’s mansions in the sun: $50m sunk into homes

        Clive Palmer’s mansions in the sun: $50m sunk into homes

        Property Queensland’s richest man one of most prolific residential investors