MISSING: Timothy Cairns was last seen at 6.30am on a property between Cooroy and Gympie.
URGENT: Have you seen this Gympie region man?

by Donna Jones
6th Oct 2018 4:36 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a man missing from Federal since yesterday morning.

Timothy Cairns was last seen at 6.30am on a property between Cooroy and Gympie and has not contacted family or friends since.

He is described as 37-years-old, slim build, Caucasian, 173cm tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be travelling in a white 2012 Toyota Rav4 Queensland registration TC80.

Police hold concerns for his safety and urge him or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801855196

