Australians are being urged to immediately secure their digital networks after a major Chinese infiltration of Microsoft's email systems.

There are fears that 7000 servers in Australia are affected by the threat, after the Chinese state-backed hacker group, known as HAFNIUM, hit more than 30,000 servers in the US.

Urgent email warning over China hackers

The campaign has exploited recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange software, stealing email and infecting computer servers with tools that let attackers take control remotely, Brian Krebs said in a post at his cyber security news website.

He reported that insiders said hackers have "seized control" of thousands of computer systems around the world using password-protected software tools slipped into systems.

"At least 30,000 organizations across the United States - including a significant number of small businesses, towns, cities and local governments - have over the past few days been hacked by an unusually aggressive Chinese cyber espionage unit that's focused on stealing email from victim organisations," Krebs wrote in the post.

The Australian Cyber ­Security Centre urged the Morrison government and the states to urgently "patch" their email networks and protect them from state actors who sought to make use of the Microsoft vulnerabilities.



NSW Premier to get vaccine today

NSW will begin administering the AstraZeneca vaccine with the first doses to be given at Sydney hospitals today.

Vaccination hubs have been set up at St George and Hornsby Hospitals where frontline workers will be given the jab alongside Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant, and Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

Teen's made-up story led to teacher being beheaded

A 13-year-old girl in France has admitted she made up a story that led to her teacher being beheaded by a teenage terrorist.

Samuel Paty, 47, was decapitated in October in a Paris suburb after showing students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

The teenage girl told her dad Mr Paty asked Muslim students to leave the classroom while he showed the caricatures from satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo during a lesson on free speech and blasphemy.

The teenager's father launched a social media campaign, identifying Mr Paty and the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

Man fights for life after shooting

NSW Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a home in the state's Hunter Region overnight.

Emergency services were called to a property on Golden Whistler Avenue in Aberglasslyn just before 11pm Tuesday after an alert was raised about a shooting.

Officers were told a 34-year-old man was standing outside the home when he started arguing with another three men before he was shot in the stomach.

The trio then fled in a white Mitsubishi Magna which was found engulfed in flames on Railway Parade in Telarah, just 4km from the shooting.

Police said the injured man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Maitland Hospital and then flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

TV host leaves job after Meghan rage

British TV presenter Piers Morgan has abruptly left his job on the ITV show Good Morning Britain following the backlash against his vociferous criticism of Meghan Markle.

It comes after he stormed off set when one of his co-presenters, Alex Beresford, openly condemned his colleague's behaviour in an extraordinary statement.

Beresford accused the presenter of "trashing" Meghan because she "cut him off".

One dead, one critical after horror crash

One man has died and another is fighting for life after a four-wheel drive collided with a school bus in regional Queensland on Tuesday.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Kin Kin and Wilsons Pocket roads in Wolvi, near Gympie, about 3:45pm.

It's understood the men were trapped inside their vehicle for a number of hours while emergency services worked to free them, while school children inside the bus broke the rear window glass to escape.

Andrews to be transferred after 'nasty fall'

Daniel Andrews is to be transferred to a specialist trauma centre at The Alfred hospital after sustaining a "nasty fall" yesterday.

The Victorian Premier landed on his back after slipping on wet stairs at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to remain in intensive care for the next few days and will not return to work until at least next week.

"A CT scan has revealed several broken ribs and vertebrae damage, and subsequent medical advice has recommended I remain in intensive care for the next few days," he said.

He is now being transferred from a private hospital near Frankston to the specialist trauma centre at The Alfred hospital.

Joe Biden's dog booted from the White House

Joe Biden's dog Major has bitten off more than he can chew and has found himself banished from the White House.

In a city famous for politicians snapping at each other, the German Shepherd went one further by using real teeth.

His reported target was apolitical - not a visiting opposition Republican senator or even a journalist, but a security agent, according to CNN.

As a result, Major and his companion German Shepherd Champ have been banished for a few days at least from the "people's house" to the dog house at President Joe Biden's family home in Delaware.

