The Gympie Anglicare Children and Families team is looking for more foster carers in the region. Picture: Anglicare
News

Urgent appeal for more foster carers in the Gympie region

JOSH PRESTON
20th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Anglicare has launched a fresh appeal for more foster carers in the Gympie region, with two information sessions to be held at its local office next week.

Both sessions will be held on next Thursday, the first from 10.30am to 11.30am with morning tea provided at the Gympie Anglicare office at 44 Duke Street.

The second session will run from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, with afternoon tea provided.

An Anglicare spokesman said many potential foster parents “mistakenly” ruled themselves out from the application process.

“It doesn’t matter if you are single, male or female, in a same sex partnership, have other children at home or no children at all,” the spokesman said.

“What matters is your passion to make a difference. The Anglicare team will talk with you about your personal situation during the application process and discuss your options.

“Our foster carers come from all walks of life, everyday Australians who are doing extraordinary things.

“For those interested in becoming a foster carer, this information session will be a great way for you to ask questions about the journey to becoming a carer.

“Foster carer recruitment is a very high priority in our region and Anglicare would love to have more carers on board.”

Call the Anglicare office on 5480 4700 for more information.

anglicare gympie foster care gympie news gympie region what's on gympie
Gympie Times

