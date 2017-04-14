Urban design expert: 'Gympie leading pack'

The Lady Mary statue in Gympie's CBD had a media reach of more than 200,000 people, according to a USC's Dr Nicholas Stevens.

REACHING an audience of more than 200,000 readers in print and online, Dr Nicholas Stevens believes the new statue of Lady Mary has made a mark.

The erection of the statue in the CBD was a central part of the USC expert's presentation to council this week, in which he believed Gympie's "future was bright”.

USC's regional and urban planning program co-ordinator, Dr Stevens has also been involved in design and development on the Sunshine Coast through roles including as deputy chair of the Caloundra CBD Revitalisation Taskforce and as vice-chair Qld's Research Urban Design Alliance.

In his presentation, Dr Stevens commended the council's planning and focus on developing Gympie as community hub.

"From a placemaking perspective, Gympie is leading the pack,” he said.

"Council understands the need to be an evolution, not a revolution... bring the people with you.”

Councillor Daryl Dodt said the presentation was an important part of helping the council identify how to move forward in their planning.

"It's about creating an urban space that's coherent throughout,” he said.

"The public art is a small part of it, and finding an overarching vision that creates a space people can be proud to be part of.”

Mayor Mick Curran said he was pleased someone with Dr Stevens' background was enthusiastic about the council's direction in planning Gympie's future.