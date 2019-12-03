Upsets, nailbiters: Gympie touch finals go down to wire

TOUCH FOOTY: The Gympie junior touch season went out on a high note last Wednesday when a few upsets were recorded.

The grand finals started with the 8-10 years pool B match, in which Jones Hill defeated One Mile 4-1. Jones Hill bonded as a team throughout the season and with some strong teamwork were able to secure the win. Male player of the final was Rieland Devlin and the female was Hannah Ward. In the pool A clash, Easts secured a nailbiting 4-3 win over minor premier St Patrick’s College.

Gympie junior touch - 8-10 year pool B winners Jones Hill (back, from left) Emmett Delisser, Madelyn Tate, Riley Williams, Chloe Maher, Joshua Maher, Mitchell Whittaker, (front, from left) Jai Durie, Lilly Lane, Rieland Devlin, Cooper Stubbins, Izabel Butterfield and Inca Smerdon. Photo: Zahner Photography

Easts scored their last try right on full-time as the hooter blew. They were placed fourth and worked their way up through the knockout games to secure a spot in the grand final. Male player of the final was Elliott Nolan and female Daisy Jones.

Jones Hill 2 were too strong for Victory Green, defeating them 6-4 in the 11-12 years pool B title.

Gympie junior touch - 11-12 years pool A champions Real Steel (back, from left) Libby Corbet, Eamon Malone, Jeremy Dore, Jordan Brown, Levi Bourke, Leisl Bekker, (front, from left) Savannah Fitzgerald, Trinity Maher, Kaleb Mason and Georgina McCabe, Josh Robertson. Photo: Zahner Photography

Victory were a side of new players and they came up against a very strong Jones Hill team. Male player of the final was Cooper Keogh and female Keira Hanson.

In the 11-12 years pool A Real Steel and East/One Mile had a strong season but in the end Real Steel had a nose in front and won 5-3. Players of the final were Eli Bunn and Libby Corbet.

The 13-14 years title went to a drop off with VVA Engineering defeating Wide Bay Chiropractic 11-10 in a nailbiter. Best players were Callum Pearce and Jenna Williams.