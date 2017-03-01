Upset at voting boundaries? Here's how to change things

OVER TO YOU: Gympie electorate now (left) and as proposed by the Queensland Redistribution Commission. The commission has invited public submissions and assured people they will have their say in any changes to be made.

IF YOU are concerned about new draft electoral boundaries, including the one which cuts Rainbow Beach from the rest of Gympie electorate and puts it in Noosa, the people in charge say they want to hear what you have to say.

Official advice to voters that they can get in and influence the final outcome will probably interest many affected residents, including those from the Cooloola Coast in the east, Kilkivan and Goomeri in the west and, to the north, the largely Maryborough-oriented communities of Tiaro, Bauple and Gundiah.

Your views will be taken into account long before the proposed electoral boundaries are finalised, they say.

And although Electoral Commission Queensland is hosting the redistribution, the actual work is being done independently by another body called the Queensland Redistribution Commission.

And it is to the QRC that your submissions need to go.

"Objections and comments to the proposal are now invited until March 27,” the redistribution commission says.

A second chance will involve public comments on those submissions from April 8 to 18, with a final determination on May 26.

Then follows a 21-day appeals period, after which the boundaries will be fixed with the intention of applying at the next state election after that.

Former Queensland District Court judge Hugh Botting chairs the QRC and says its review will increase the number of Queensland electorates from 89 to 93.

Mr Botting said population growth and shifts to the coastline, particularly in the south-east, were important factors in the proposals.

Predicted demographic trends "made it apparent that much more was required than minor adjustments to make way for four more seats.

"Based on the hard evidence before us, my fellow commissioners and I concluded it was necessary to adopt a robust approach to the redistribution,” he said.

"At all times, we have tried to ensure that the people of Queensland will have a fair say at the ballot box, whist creating sustainable boundaries in a growing state.”

The proposed redistribution can be viewed at http://boundaries.ecq.qld.gov.au and comments can be made at http://boundaries.ecq.qld.gov.au/have-your-say/make-a-submission/submission.

People who cannot make their submission using the online form are advised they can email it to the commission's office at boundaries@ecq.qld.gov.au, post it to Queensland Redistribution Commission, GPO Box 1393, Brisbane, QLD 4001.