Upper Mary St revamp severely curtailed, still running late

Letter to the Editor

THE (Gympie Regional Council) first quarter corporate report presented last Wednesday paints a less than impressive picture.

Council’s financial performance continues to decline when comparing year to date 19/20 against year to date 18/19. Assets are down and liabilities are up leading to a drop in community equity of almost $20 million compared to last year.

Upper Mary street Gympie.

With the promise of more deficit budgets ahead, this position can only worsen.

The report also demonstrates some poor project management with the Upper Mary Street revamp being severely curtailed and still failing to meet timing milestones.

The excuse of increased scope of infrastructure renewal must surely have been balanced by the reduced scope of elements of the project such as the reduction in street-scaping and furniture and the omission of road resurfacing.

Upper Mary Street historic photo

It would appear that the undergrounding of power will also be omitted yet the budget for the project has already required an additional $275,000.

It would be no surprise if there have been budget blowouts in various other projects such as the Skate Park and also in operational costs which would explain the inability to find relatively small funds such as the pre-muster party or a footpath in Garrick St.

Upper Mary street Gympie.

Failure to meet timelines on these major projects seems to have become the norm.

We had the ludicrous delay in the delivery of the ARC, Smithfield Street and the Rattler and now the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre and this Mary Street project.

Affected businesses were promised a pre-Christmas completion date and are now faced with major disruption during the peak Christmas trading period.

They then have to face the recommencement of works in the new year.

Council’s performance makes a mockery of their pledge in the Corporate Plan: “Our infrastructure – Deliver infrastructure to facilitate economic development and enhance liveability.

Ian Petersen, Gympie