Upgrades at these busy intersections will have to wait

The Stumm Road intersection with Exhibition Road on the Southside at Gympie. Renee Albrecht

POPULATION growth on the Southside and the growth corridor identified in the Gympie region planning scheme is generating higher volumes of traffic on the main corridor into Gympie - Exhibition Road.

While early planning is in place to handle the increasing traffic, some concerns have been raised about a number of busy intersections with Exhibition Road that lack turning lanes or lights.

Those include the Stumm Road intersection, the expanding Excelsior Medical Centre turn-off and the Power Road intersection.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said yesterday the Department was investigating at least two of those intersections.

"We have undertaken some preliminary planning to investigate flood immunity issues associated with existing Mary River crossings," the spokesman said.

"The Gympie-Woolooga Road and Stumms and Power Roads intersections form part of our investigation as they are on approach to an existing river crossing and would be impacted by any potential upgrade."

The spokesman said this initial investigation would determine the best design of any upgrades.

"Initial planning for upgrades helps to develop an understanding of the road environment including road and intersection characteristics, traffic volumes, growth, development and infrastructure plans for the area," he said.

"This information then assists with determining the most appropriate treatment should an upgrade be approved for funding.

"There are no immediate plans to progress this planning for construction funding, however planning activities will help to establish these projects for future consideration.

"The medical centre expansion on Gympie-Woolooga Road will make use of an existing access which is considered adequate for the predicted traffic volumes.

"There is no requirement for upgrading Gympie-Woolooga Road as a result of the expansion."