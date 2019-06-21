Upgrade to begin on major Bruce Hwy intersections

THE long-awaited upgrade of the Bruce Hwy Nambour roundabout at Maroochydore Rd is a step closer to beginning after funds were allocated in this year's State Budget.

Speaking at Forest Glen today, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government's budget had secured an additional $22.8 million in state funding to overhaul the Maroochydore Rd and Mons Rd interchanges and create more than 380 constructions jobs.

The Maroochdyore Rd interchange upgrade will see a new four-lane, eastbound bridge built over the highway to accommodate growth in one of Queensland's fastest-growing regions, Mr Bailey said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering a record $23 billion in roads and transport infrastructure for Queenslanders, including the state's largest ever road project: the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program," he said.

"We've committed $60.25 million to increase the scope of the Maroochydore Road interchange project to include critical upgrades for Mons Rd."

It adds to State funding to tackle congestion on the growing Sunshine Coast including the jointly-funded $662.5 million highway duplication from Steve Irwin Way to Caboolture and $550 million Beerburrum to Nambour rail upgrade, as well as ongoing funding for the construction of the $812.5 million highway upgrade from Caloundra Rd to the Sunshine Motorway.

With construction scheduled to begin next year, the new Maroochydore Rd interchange be upgraded to include:

Service roads between the Mons Rd and Maroochydore Rd interchanges

The Relocation of the Mons Rd northbound off-ramp to a new roundabout at the intersection of Rainforest and Chevallum roads

Removal of the substandard exit road on Mons Rd northbound off-ramp.

The $60.25 million commitment joins a $241 million commitment by the Federal Government to deliver the project on an 80:20 funding basis.

Mr Bailey said active transport would be a key focus of the upgrade, with provisions for bike riders and pedestrians through the Maroochydore Rd interchange connecting to the new east service road.

"More than 800,000 Queenslanders ride their bike each week, which is why we're building bike infrastructure not only on this upgrade but also other upgrades along the coast include the Bruce upgrade from Caloundra Road to the Sunshine Motorway," Mr Bailey said.

"We expect the Department of Transport and Main Roads to get straight into the upgrade, with tenders going out in coming months ahead of construction next year, coinciding with the start of construction on the highway duplication between Caboolture and Steve Irwin Way."

Federal Fairfax MP, Ted O'Brien, welcomed the announcement.



"The people of the Sunshine Coast recently re-elected the Coalition Government so we could keep delivering record funding to the region and this announcement demonstrates how fair dinkum we are about that pledge," said Mr O'Brien.



"With over 20,000 vehicles passing over the big round-a-bout that connects Maroochydore Road to Nambour Connection Road, it's high time we separate local traffic from highway traffic so people can get home sooner and safer. Once the Bruce Highway works between Caloundra Road and the Sunshine Motorway are completed these new works will be the largest construction project in the region".

