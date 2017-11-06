Upgrade Bruce Hwy, Steve Irwin Way, rail: RACQ wishlist

RACQ has released its priorities for the Sunshine Coast ahead of the election, with rail line upgrades and highway duplication projects on the top of the list.

The motoring body named the duplication of the Beerburrum to Nambour rail line and upgrades to the Bruce Highway and Steve Irwin Way as the three key projects to be delivered by the incoming government.

RACQ's head of public policy Rebecca Michael said both sides of politics needed to publicly commit to the projects before voters headed to the polls.

"The Bruce Highway is under enormous strain and these projects will help reduce that pressure and ensure the Sunshine Coast region is future-proofed," Dr Michael said.

"The duplication of the rail line between Beerburrum and Nambour has been spoken about for years but now is the time for action. The project will not only add capacity and reliability for passengers, but also for rail freight, helping move traffic off the congested Bruce Highway."

Dr Michael said the rail upgrades would work hand in hand with the duplication and safety works package for Steve Irwin Way.

"Improvements including road widening and wide centreline treatments, the installation of safety barriers and rumble strips and removal of roadside hazards will significantly reduce the crash risk for motorists on Steve Irwin Way," she said.

Dr Michael said the jewel in the crown for the region would be the completion of a six-lane upgrade of the Bruce Highway, between Pine River and Caloundra Road, as well as improvements between Maroochydore Road and Mons Road.

"The extension of works for this heavily-used arterial will add capacity and reduce congestion in the region, while also increasing the highway's flood immunity," she said.

"By committing to these projects, our political parties can prove they're planning for the future. Queensland can only thrive if the right investment is put into road and transport infrastructure."