The alleged arsonist is in police custody.
Crime

UPDATE:Shots fired after chopper pilot spots alleged firebug

Janessa Ekert
18th Sep 2019 7:05 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2019 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: WHITSUNDAY police officers were forced to fire shots at a vehicle driven by a man accused of deliberately lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls.

A crime scene has been declared and the matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Police arrested a man following an incident in Palm Grove this afternoon.

About 3pm officers were called to Conway Rd, Palm Grove by a helicopter pilot who had allegedly observed a man lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls.‬

When police located the man, he allegedly rammed the police car with his vehicle.

Both officers fired at the man's car and he was subsequently arrested.

The man was taken to Proserpine Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the collision.

The two officers are in hospital being treated for minor injuries due to the collision.

Investigations into the incident continue.
 

EARLIER: POLICE have a person in custody over allegedly deliberately lighting fires in the Whitsundays.

It is understood a helicopter pilot spotted alleged suspicious activity as they were flying over Palm Grove and alerted police to a disturbance about 3pm today.

Whitsunday police crews rushed to the site and a person was arrested.

Police Media confirmed the arrest was in relation to reports someone had been spotted deliberately lighting fires at Palm Grove.

