Porsche at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour.
UPDATES: All the action from the Bathurst 12 hour

Shane Jones
2nd Feb 2020 5:28 AM
MOTORSPORT: Expect the unexpected at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Well that is the message from pole sitter Matt Campbell as he prepares to defend his crown at one of the biggest endurance events of the year.

The Bathurst 12 hour starts this morning with more than 30 cars looking to add their name to winners of a race at Mount Panorama.

And Queensland’s Matt Campbell will be looking to become the first back-to-back winner since 2012 after taking pole in his Porsche 911 GT3R.

He won the top ten shootout yesterday and will start this morning’s race as he races with Mathieu Jaminet and Patrick Pilet.

Looking to stop him will be a host of others including Supercars champions Craig Lowndes, Rick Kelly, Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen.

Others including Indy 500 and Indycar Champion Scott Dixon will also be in action.

All up, there are 11 manufacturers and 34 cars set to take the grid.

There was meant to be 39 but the mountain has already bitten hard with the loss of the number 35 Nissan GT-R on Friday and four more out yesterday.

The 777 Mercedes-AMG and Marc 92 car were lost in one incident at the top of the mountain near Skyline in the first qualifying session with the 27 Ferrari lost during practice five.

Finally, the 62 R-Motorsport Aston Martin is out after German Marvin Kirchhoefer had a major shunt near Sulman Park, which saw the car flip and hit the wall hard.

The driver is thankfully okay.

The race starts at 4.45am this morning Queensland time with this post updating what happens during the day.

UPDATES:

5.25am: New Zealander Daniel Jilesen makes a mistake and hits the wall at the Cutting in his MARC 20 car. He returns to pit lane. No safety car for the incident. Ben Barnicoat still leads in his McLaren by around four seconds.

5.05am: Ben Barnicoat in the number 60 McLaren 720S makes an ambitious move at the Chase on race leader Maximilian Buhk to claim the lead.

Three lead changes already in the first 20 minutes.

5am: Maximilian Buhk has claimed the early lead in his Mercedes-AMG 999 car.

The German got the best start, from the rolling start, to the race and has led ever since.

Pole sitter, Patrick Pilet, is currently second in the 911 Porsche.

There was no incidents at the start but Rick Kelly in the 76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin did lose a few spots.

4.45am: Race starts with drivers doing a warm up lap.

