UPDATE: Young man dead after motorbike crash near Gympie

A young man has died after a motorbike crash at Chatsworth this morning. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

A young man has died after a motorbike crash at Chatsworth this morning. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

UPDATE

A young man has been confirmed dead following a tragic motorbike crash at Chatsworth, just north of Gympie this morning.

Police released a statement confirming a 29-year-old Glenwood man had passed away after the two-vehicle crash occurred on Old Maryborough Rd at about 7:30am.

Police have closed Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth in both directions following a fatal motorbike crash earlier today.

“A 29-year-old Glenwood man has died following a two vehicle crash at Chatsworth this morning,” the police statement said.

“Initial inquiries indicate around 7.30am a motorcycle and car collided on Old Maryborough Road with the motorcycle rider pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Two people in the car- the driver, a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old female passenger, both from Caboolture were not physically injured.

“Old Maryborough Road is closed in both directions while the Forensic Crash Unit completes its investigations. Local diversions are in place.

“Anyone with further information or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100097364 within the online suspicious activity form.

EARLIER

One person is in a critical condition after a car and motorbike were involved in a serious crash just north of Gympie earlier this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were assessing one patient “in a critical condition” after the two-vehicle smash on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth at about 7:30am.

The QAS has not yet provided an update on that patient’s condition, or whether paramedics have taken the patient to hospital.

Police have been contacted for comment on the crash.

Another person was taken to hospital in a stable condition following a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident in Gympie overnight.