UPDATE: Young man critical after crash near Gympie

A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash at The Palms.

Emergency service crews were called to the scene on Jimbour Rd at about 2.55pm, and found the young man suffering from “suspected spinal, chest and abdominal injuries”.

“One patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with suspected spinal, chest and abdominal injuries,” a Queensland Ambulance statement said.

“A second was transported by road to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were also tasked to the scene of the crash.