A woman in her late 20s was injured in a single car crash at Woolooga on Saturday morning. Photo: Seven News
News

UPDATE: Woman suffers suspected spine injuries in crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
9th May 2020 11:51 AM
UPDATE 12.45PM: A WOMAN has suffered suspected spinal injuries in a single car crash on Saturday morning.

The woman, in her late 20s, was driving along Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10am when the crash happened.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said she was flown from the scene with abrasions and reportedly suffering neck pain.

Paramedics and the Lifeflight helicopter wait at the crash scene. Photo: Seven News
She was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: THE woman involved in this morning’s single vehicle crash at Woolooga has been flown to hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a patient “has been flown in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital” following the incident on Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10am.

Chopper called to serious Gympie region crash

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious single vehicle crash at Woolooga this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had been called to reports of a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10am.

Crews were assessing one female patient, but the extent of her injuries was so far unknown.

More to come.

