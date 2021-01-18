Menu
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in crash near Tin Can Bay

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
18th Jan 2021 4:50 PM
UPDATE 6PM: A woman is being flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash between a car and a truck on Tin Can Bay Rd on Monday afternoon.

The two vehicles collided near the road's intersection with Neerdie Rd just before 4pm.

Police said the car collided with the back of the truck, and then burst into flames.

The woman, in her 40s, was suffered head and neck injuries; she was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Paramedics were called to the Toolara Forest crash just before 4pm. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Paramedics were called to the Toolara Forest crash just before 4pm. Picture: Alix Sweeney

EARLIER 4.50PM: A woman has suffered head and neck injuries after a car collided with the back of a truck and burst into flames in the Toolara Forest Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called near the intersection of Tin Can Bay Rd and Neerdie Rd in the Toolara Forest just before 4pm after the car hit the rear-end of the truck and caught fire.

The vehicles have been cleared from the road and the woman, in her 40s, is being treated by paramedics at the scene and is in a stable condition.

