UPDATE: Woman in hospital after Goomeri highway crash
UPDATE 4:35pm
A QAS spokesman said the woman was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.
BREAKING 3:39pm
PARAMEDICS are treating a woman in her thirties for unspecified injuries after a single vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at Goomeri this afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to initial reports of the crash, reported as a rollover, just after 3pm.
A QAS spokeswoman could not confirm the extent of the woman's injuries as paramedics continued to assess her at the scene.
