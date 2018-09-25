Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman in hospital after Goomeri highway crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Sep 2018 3:41 PM

UPDATE 4:35pm

A QAS spokesman said the woman was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

BREAKING 3:39pm

PARAMEDICS are treating a woman in her thirties for unspecified injuries after a single vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at Goomeri this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to initial reports of the crash, reported as a rollover, just after 3pm.

A QAS spokeswoman could not confirm the extent of the woman's injuries as paramedics continued to assess her at the scene.

More to come.

breaking news goomeri gympie crash gympie crashes gympie news single vehicle rollover
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mates to the rescue: Woolooga fights back

    Mates to the rescue: Woolooga fights back

    News Gympie region looks after its own, even if no-one else cares

    • 25th Sep 2018 5:42 PM
    WOOLOOGA FIRE: Boris the piglet back home after big journey

    premium_icon WOOLOOGA FIRE: Boris the piglet back home after big journey

    News 8-week-old adventurer reunited with mother, new sibling.

    • 25th Sep 2018 5:05 PM
    HOLIDAY FUN: Kids rule at the Heart of Gold Film Fest

    HOLIDAY FUN: Kids rule at the Heart of Gold Film Fest

    News Find out how the younger members of the family can get involved.

    • 25th Sep 2018 4:36 PM
    'Too low': Call for dole to be doubled

    'Too low': Call for dole to be doubled

    News 'It is forcing us to live under the poverty line"

    • 25th Sep 2018 4:34 PM
    • 6 thewombats

    Local Partners