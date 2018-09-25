UPDATE: Woman in hospital after Goomeri highway crash

UPDATE 4:35pm

A QAS spokesman said the woman was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

BREAKING 3:39pm

PARAMEDICS are treating a woman in her thirties for unspecified injuries after a single vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at Goomeri this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to initial reports of the crash, reported as a rollover, just after 3pm.

A QAS spokeswoman could not confirm the extent of the woman's injuries as paramedics continued to assess her at the scene.

More to come.