UPDATE: Woman in 70s lucky to be alive after Woolooga crash

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: A woman in her 70s was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a truck and car collided on the Wide Bay Highway near Woolooga just after midday.

UPDATE 4:05pm: A WOMAN in her 70s is lucky to be alive after a head-on crash on the Wide Bay Highway just after midday.

It's believed the vehicle she was driving collided with a truck on the Wide Bay Highway.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her chest and both legs.

LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor, Joakim Johansson, said it's lucky she wasn't killed.

"Her airbags were deployed and the vehicle was very heavily impacted,” he said.

Emergency services were able to close the stretch of road, so the helicopter could land close to the patient. She was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, under the care of LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor and Flight Paramedic.

A woman remains trapped in a vehicle with emergency services working to free her.

A QAS spokeswoman said the woman reportedly has a leg injury.

The truck driver has no injuries.

More information to come.