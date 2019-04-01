Menu
LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: A woman in her 70s was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a truck and car collided on the Wide Bay Highway near Woolooga just after midday.
LifeFlight
UPDATE: Woman in 70s lucky to be alive after Woolooga crash

Philippe Coquerand
by
1st Apr 2019 4:06 PM
UPDATE 4:05pm: A WOMAN in her 70s is lucky to be alive after a head-on crash on the Wide Bay Highway just after midday.

It's believed the vehicle she was driving collided with a truck on the Wide Bay Highway.

A woman in her 70s was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a truck and car collided on the Wide Bay Highway near Woolooga just after midday.
LifeFlight

The woman suffered serious injuries to her chest and both legs.

LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor, Joakim Johansson, said it's lucky she wasn't killed.

"Her airbags were deployed and the vehicle was very heavily impacted,” he said.

A woman in her 70s was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a truck and car collided on the Wide Bay Highway near Woolooga just after midday.
Philippe Coquerand

Emergency services were able to close the stretch of road, so the helicopter could land close to the patient. She was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, under the care of LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor and Flight Paramedic.

EARLIER 2pm: A WOMAN is in a serious condition after a crash on the Wide Bay Highway involving a truck and a car earlier today.

A rescue helicopter is now transporting the woman to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The crash occurred near Turpentine Creek at Woolooga just after after 11.50am according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

EARLIER 1.15pm: A RESCUE helicopter has just landed at the scene of a serious crash on the Wide Bay Highway involving a truck and a car.

The crash occurred near Turpentine Creek at Woolooga just after 11.50am today according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A woman remains trapped in a vehicle with emergency services working to free her.

A QAS spokeswoman said the woman reportedly has a leg injury.

The truck driver has no injuries.

More information to come.

