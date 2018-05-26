UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after Highway crash near Gympie

A white Prado has rolled on the Bruce Highway near Curra.

UPDATE 12.00pm

A middle-aged woman has been taken to hospital after reportedly rolling her white Toyota Prado across both lanes of the Bruce Highway at Curra.

The incident occurred at around 9:47am when the woman allegedly rolled her vehicle across the highway from the southbound lane, coming to rest in a ditch on the northbound side near the Harvey Siding Rd intersection.

The vehicle came to rest out the front of a private property off the highway.

The woman was the sole occupant of the car.

Eyewitness accounts reported to officers at the scene seemed to confirm the circumstances of the incident.

A Queensland Police Service officer on the scene said it was lucky the incident had only involved one vehicle.

A Queensland Fire Service officer agreed, saying the incident could have been much worse based on the circumstances.

More information as it comes to hand.

EARLIER

Emergency crews were call to the intersection of Harvey Siding Rd and the Bruce Highway just before 10am this morning.

Queensland Ambulance crews are currently on scene treating one patient.

Traffic on both the north and south bound lanes is not affected.

More to come.