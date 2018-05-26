Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A white Prado has rolled on the Bruce Highway near Curra.
A white Prado has rolled on the Bruce Highway near Curra. Josh Preston
News

UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after Highway crash near Gympie

Tom Daunt
JOSH PRESTON
by and
26th May 2018 12:24 PM

UPDATE 12.00pm

A middle-aged woman has been taken to hospital after reportedly rolling her white Toyota Prado across both lanes of the Bruce Highway at Curra.

The incident occurred at around 9:47am when the woman allegedly rolled her vehicle across the highway from the southbound lane, coming to rest in a ditch on the northbound side near the Harvey Siding Rd intersection.

The vehicle came to rest out the front of a private property off the highway.

The woman was the sole occupant of the car.

Eyewitness accounts reported to officers at the scene seemed to confirm the circumstances of the incident.

A Queensland Police Service officer on the scene said it was lucky the incident had only involved one vehicle.

A Queensland Fire Service officer agreed, saying the incident could have been much worse based on the circumstances.

More information as it comes to hand.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

EARLIER

A WHITE Toyota Prado has rolled off the Bruce Highway in Curra.

Emergency crews were call to the intersection of Harvey Siding Rd and the Bruce Highway just before 10am this morning.

Queensland Ambulance crews are currently on scene treating one patient.

Traffic on both the north and south bound lanes is not affected.

More to come.

bruce highway gympie gympie traffic traffic
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Gympie High takes the lead on reconciliation

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gympie High takes the lead on reconciliation

    Community Hundreds of Gympie State High School students acknowledged National Reconciliation Week with a special parade and luncheon on campus yesterday.

    • 26th May 2018 12:00 PM
    UPDATE: Missing boy from Gympie found

    UPDATE: Missing boy from Gympie found

    News Police hold concerns for the boy who's not made contact with family.

    GAME CHANGERS: The 5 young Cats to watch in 2018

    premium_icon GAME CHANGERS: The 5 young Cats to watch in 2018

    News This talented bunch will be looking to have a successful season.

    How will the Gympie Bypass affect our economy?

    premium_icon How will the Gympie Bypass affect our economy?

    News Traffic will no longer have a direct path past the business

    Local Partners