UPDATE: Woman, children recovering from school run crash

The Brisbane LifeFlight transported the injured woman to the hospital.

UPDATE Noon:

A WOMAN, aged in her thirties, is recovering in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after her car rolled three times on Imbil Brooloo Rd while driving her children to school this morning.

An aeromedical emergency crew worked alongside local emergency service crews to stabilise the woman before flying her to hospital by helicopter about 9am.

Four children, who were in the Toyota Landcruiser when it flipped at Imbil about 8am this morning, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Gympie Hospital.

She was transported in a stable condition.

UPDATE 9.30am:

IMBIL Brooloo Road is blocked and six ambulances are on the scene of a dramatic car crash in the Mary Valley involving a mother and her four children.

The woman, who was driving her children to school at about 8am, suffered neck and chest injuries and will be airlifted to hospital.

She is in a stable condition.

The Toyota Landcruiser she was driving rolled off Imbil Brooloo Rd, Imbil police officer Bill Greer said.

The children have minor injuries and are being taken to Gympie Hospital for observation.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY workers are en route to a single vehicle crash at Imbil.

The car, carrying two people, reportedly rolled several times on Imbil Brooloo Rd about 8am, according to the initial emergency call a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The spokesman believed there were no life-threatening injuries from the crash.

More as it comes to hand.