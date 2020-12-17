Menu
The RACQ rescue helicopter has been called to fly a woman in her 60s to hospital after she was seriously injured in a crash this afternoon.
News

UPDATE: Woman airlifted from Widgee crash scene

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 5:12 PM
UPDATE 5.15PM: A WOMAN is being airlifted to hospital after she was seriously injured in a single car crash at Widgee this afternoon.

The woman, in her 60s, was driving along Thornside Rd just before 3.30pm when her vehicle rolled.

Fireys were called in to help free her from the wreck.

She suffered chest injuries in the crash, and reported abdomen and knee pain.

A QAS spokeswoman said she was in a serious but stable condition.

Emergency services are at the scene of a single car crash at Widgee.
EARLIER 4.30PM: PARAMEDICS and fireys are working to free a woman after her rolled over on Widgee Thornside Rd this afternoon.

The woman, in her 60s, was the only person involved in the crash and suffered chest injuries but was conscious and alert.

The crash happened at Thornside Rd this afternoon.
She was also reporting pain in her abdomen and knee.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 3.30pm.

Multiple Queensland fire crews have been called to help free the woman from the wreck.

Gympie Times

