UPDATE: Woman airlifted from Widgee crash scene
UPDATE 5.15PM: A WOMAN is being airlifted to hospital after she was seriously injured in a single car crash at Widgee this afternoon.
The woman, in her 60s, was driving along Thornside Rd just before 3.30pm when her vehicle rolled.
Fireys were called in to help free her from the wreck.
She suffered chest injuries in the crash, and reported abdomen and knee pain.
A QAS spokeswoman said she was in a serious but stable condition.
EARLIER 4.30PM: PARAMEDICS and fireys are working to free a woman after her rolled over on Widgee Thornside Rd this afternoon.
The woman, in her 60s, was the only person involved in the crash and suffered chest injuries but was conscious and alert.
She was also reporting pain in her abdomen and knee.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 3.30pm.
Multiple Queensland fire crews have been called to help free the woman from the wreck.
