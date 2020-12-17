UPDATE: Woman airlifted from Widgee crash scene

The RACQ rescue helicopter has been called to fly a woman in her 60s to hospital after she was seriously injured in a crash this afternoon.

UPDATE 5.15PM: A WOMAN is being airlifted to hospital after she was seriously injured in a single car crash at Widgee this afternoon.

The woman, in her 60s, was driving along Thornside Rd just before 3.30pm when her vehicle rolled.

Fireys were called in to help free her from the wreck.

She suffered chest injuries in the crash, and reported abdomen and knee pain.

A QAS spokeswoman said she was in a serious but stable condition.

