Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious crash at Woolooga this morning.
A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious crash at Woolooga this morning.
News

UPDATE: Woman airlifted after serious Gympie region crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
9th May 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE

THE woman involved in this morning’s single vehicle crash at Woolooga has been airlifted to hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confiremd a patient “has been airlifted in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital” following the incident on Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10am.

EARLIER

BREAKING: Chopper called to serious Gympie region crash

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious single vehicle crash at Woolooga this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had been called to reports of a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10am.

Crews were assessing one female patient, but the extent of her injuries was so far unknown.

More to come.

emergency services gympie crashes gympie news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News Our special offer allowing you full digital access to the best local news for just $1 for the first 28 days only has a few more days left to run.

        Treacherous flood-prone road gets $250k makeover

        premium_icon Treacherous flood-prone road gets $250k makeover

        News Gympie Regional Council start $250k project to fix this dangerous road.

        Departing CEO says no regrets, no staff purge

        premium_icon Departing CEO says no regrets, no staff purge

        News But when he did agree ‘hindsight is a wonderful thing’

        Gympie student’s incredible donation

        premium_icon Gympie student’s incredible donation

        News The touching reason why this 10-year-old spent his isolation washing cars, mowing...