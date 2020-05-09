UPDATE: Woman airlifted after serious Gympie region crash

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious crash at Woolooga this morning.

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious crash at Woolooga this morning.

UPDATE

THE woman involved in this morning’s single vehicle crash at Woolooga has been airlifted to hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confiremd a patient “has been airlifted in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital” following the incident on Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10am.

EARLIER

BREAKING: Chopper called to serious Gympie region crash

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious single vehicle crash at Woolooga this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had been called to reports of a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10am.

Crews were assessing one female patient, but the extent of her injuries was so far unknown.

More to come.