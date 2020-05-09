UPDATE: Woman airlifted after serious Gympie region crash
UPDATE
THE woman involved in this morning’s single vehicle crash at Woolooga has been airlifted to hospital.
The Queensland Ambulance Service confiremd a patient “has been airlifted in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital” following the incident on Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10am.
EARLIER
BREAKING: Chopper called to serious Gympie region crash
A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious single vehicle crash at Woolooga this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had been called to reports of a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10am.
Crews were assessing one female patient, but the extent of her injuries was so far unknown.
More to come.