UPDATE: Witness describes hectic Louisa St car crash

BREAKING: Car crashes into Gympie creek: Emergency crews on the scene of a Gympie crash.

UPDATE

A WOMAN remained trapped in her car after she crashed it 5m down an embankment and into a small creek on Louisa St just before 2pm yesterday afternoon.

Police blocked traffic in both directions well into the afternoon as paramedics and fire officers worked to free the woman at the scene of the crash, located near the Gympie West Service Station.

A witness described hearing an "engine revving” and running outside to see the car career into a street sign on the wrong side of the road and tumble down the embankment.

The witness said the crash could have been much worse if another car had been travelling in the opposite direction at the time.

The car landed in water, but the woman was not at risk of becoming submerged.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reports stated the woman, understood to be the sole occupant of the car, was treated for back pain upon being freed.

She was then taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, where she underwent further treatment.

EARLIER

A WOMAN is reportedly trapped in a car that crashed 5m down an embankment and into a small creek near Louisa St just before 2pm.

Water has somewhat filled the car, a witness said, but the woman is not at risk of being submerged.

Police have blocked part of the street, which is near the Gympie West Service Station, as paramedics and fire and rescue officers attend to the woman.

The scene of a crash at Louisa St. Contributed

The person, who is the sole occupant of the car, is being treated for back pain, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

More information as it comes to hand.