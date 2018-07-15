UPDATE: Witness captures footage of mystery Gympie shed fire

This witness photo captured the fire at a property on Ray St, Gympie.

Gympie fire:

UPDATE 4:30pm

WITNESS video footage has emerged of the shed fire at a Ray St property in Gympie this afternoon.

Flames are visible in the early stages of the video, and smoke can be seen billowing into the air throughout.

The fire started at approximately 3:24, but the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services communications supervisor said the cause of the blaze was unknown.

The supervisor said the fire was small and took around half an hour to be controlled by crews on the scene.

At least two trucks were on scene until the fire was officially declared under control by 4:01pm.

A Police vehicle attended the scene afterwards, while an Ambulance crew was also initially called.

A QAS Media spokesperson said Ambulance services were not required at the scene and their crew was cleared as a result.

Crews are on the scene of a reported shed fire at Ray St. Josh Preston

BREAKING 3:45pm

EMERGENCY services remain on the scene of a reported house fire on Ray St, Gympie.

At least two fire crews and an Ambulance unit were on the scene after initial reports came through at approximately 3:26pm.

It is unclear at this stage how the fire started and if there are any people injured.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.