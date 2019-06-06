UPDATE: Wit-boooka sentence ends Gympie council fracas case

UPDATE, Thursday June 6, 2.15pm

A DISTRICT Court judge sitting in Brisbane has sentenced two of three Gympie people charged over an invasion of Gympie Regional Council's Mary St offices on May 31, 2016.

Wit-boooka (charged as Gary Tomlinson, of Southside) was sentenced to two months jail, suspended for 12 months, after Judge Bernard Porter heard submissions from prosecution and defence, before presenting his own comments in a 25-minute sentence for a case he has described as "more complex than most”.

Wit-boooka had been found guilty by a Gympie jury of forcible entry to the council offices, three counts of common assault on council staff and one of serious assault on a police officer, during a 15-minute fracas, which including five minutes of serious disorder and violence.

But Judge Porter noted that, although Wit-boooka had committed assaults, at no time had he thrown a punch or caused anyone serious injury, even though he had been struck by Mayor Mick Curran, causing a broken and bleeding nose..

Mervyn Tomlinson, of Bundaberg, was found guilty of one charge only of assaulting police, after the jury found he had assisted Wit-boooka to struggle with the arresting police officer.

Judge Porter did accept that this assistance was very minor.

The third person charged over the melee, Diane Redden-King, of Curra, was acquitted of all charges against her.

Judge Porter noted the jury had acquitted all three of charges involving assaults allegedly committed on Cr Curran.

The judge said he understood there had been frustration associated with a belief that there was a legal basis for claiming Aboriginal ownership rights over land, including that on which the council office building had been built, but said a lack of an available legal forum to raise this issue did not excuse the protest having turned violent.

He noted the generally law abiding and community minded lives led by both men who appeared before him for sentence yesterday.

