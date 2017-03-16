UPDATE: Who copped it in the storm?

UPDATE: The storm has abated but already everyone is talking about the fierce and frequent lightning strikes,l blackouts and heavy rain that has many creeks and gullies flowing.

Gympie was treated to a spectacular light show late yesterday afternoon as a small, but powerful storm made its way across the middle of town.

Rushing water in the Gympie region this afternoon as a small but ferocious storm struck.

Heading north from Kandanga and Imbil, the storm cell delivered consistent rain, wind and a considerable amount of thunder and lightning.

A number of homes and businesses across town lost power in the storm.

It's the second significant rainfall the region has received this week, with Tuesday night's rain providing some much-needed relief for parched homes and properties.

This rainbow over Gympie soon after the storm.

It's believed the wet and rainy conditions will likely continue well into the weekend, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting further showers.