UPDATE: What is still coming for Gympie

A SEVERE weather warning is still active for the Cooloola Coast today while the Mary River remains on Flood Watch as more rain is expected across the region.

Gympie recorded between 40-50mm in the past 24 hours, while to the south Kin Kin recorded 97mm.

Goomboorian and Pomona recorded 77mm each, Imbil and Glenwood 36mm, Tin Can Bay 30mm and Sexton 15mm.

Motorists driving through the rain on David Low Way at Bli Bli. Photo: Patrick Woods

RELATED: Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

More rain is on the cards for the Gympie region today, however conditions to the south are more favourable, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said.

A surface trough is deepening off the southeast Queensland coast, with a low pressure system likely to form along the trough and approach the southeast Queensland coast during this morning.

“Showers will continue today and ease up from this afternoon,” Ms Hoff said.

“Gympie could get more rainfall through today – another 10mm and potentially more as showers continue,” she said.

“We have probably seen the bulk of it fall.”

Ms Hoff said falls in Gympie had been spot on the forecast which was a good step in the right direction to easing some of the long- term dryness.

GYMPIE NEWS: 9 strong Gympie businesses that need workers

Trees have fallen down across Eudlo Flats Rd at Diddillibah.

Ms Hoff said a Flood Watch remains for the Mary River as rain amounts in the eastern part of the catchment could continue to climb.

There had been some river level rises overnight in the southeast but nothing quite meeting the actual minor flood level yet.

In Gympie the Mary River was recorded as steady just before 6am this morning and at Kenilworth the river was rising at 7.30am this morning.

Both were below the minor flood level indicator.

The Flood Watch applies to the Mary River, Noosa River, Sunshine Coast rivers and creeks, Pine and Caboolture rivers, Upper Brisbane River, Lower Brisbane River and Gold Coast rivers and creeks.

A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of the Gympie region.

On the coast high tides are expected to be “pretty significant” today with BOM warning that abnormally high tides could exceed the highest tide of the year this morning and in the coming days.

Dangerous surf conditions are also expected to continue about exposed beaches today and in combination with the abnormally high tides could lead to significant coastal erosion about areas exposed to wave action.

Damaging winds with gusts of around 90km/h are expected about exposed coastal and elevated locations in the warning area.