UPDATE: What caused paraglider to fall 10m on Cooloola Coast

A man in his 40s was flown to hospital yesterday after he was injured in a paragliding incident on the Cooloola Coast. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A man in his 40s was flown to hospital yesterday after he was injured in a paragliding incident on the Cooloola Coast. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

MORE information has come to light on how a paraglider came to fall 10m at the Cooloola Coast yesterday morning.

READ MORE: Paraglider flown after 10m Cooloola Coast fall

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue team was dispatched to the scene to help transport the paraglider, a man aged in his 40s, to hospital following the accident late yesterday morning.

Emergency services were able to determine a likely cause for the incident after tending to the man.

A man in his 40s was flown to hospital yesterday after he was injured in a paragliding incident on the Cooloola Coast.

“It’s believed the patient, aged in his 40s, had been paragliding over a cliff and as he turned back towards land, the wind changed,” a LifeFlight statement said.

“The paragliding canopy reportedly folded, causing the man to plummet 10 metres, onto soft sand below.

“Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel initially assisted the patient at the scene.

“He was then transferred to a local sports oval, to meet the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper and aeromedical team.”

The man was eventually flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition but suffering suspected spinal injuries.