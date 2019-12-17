UPDATE: Weather to deliver some relief for Gympie region fires

BLAZE: The heavy smoke from the Upper Kandanga Fire yesterday. Photo: Nikki Leis

A MASSIVE bushfire is still burning at the Amamoor State Forest near Hart Road and Sterling Road with fire crews working to contain the situation.

Four crews are on scene with another three crews on route to help battle the blaze. Yesterday the fire started up just before 1pm with plumes of smoke being seen across the whole Gympie region. Ash was seen falling from the sky on the Southside and across Gympie in what could only be described as ‘apocalyptic.’

Fire bans have now been extended until December 30.

Although the fire is still not contained, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was downgraded from Prepare to Leave to Stay Informed.

Today’s weather conditions have improved considerably with a 10C drop in temperature caused by a southeasterly change.

The Upper Kandanga fire is getting worse. This photo was taken from Bella Creek Road couresty of Jeanna Maher.

“A southeasterly change has moved up the coast and brought cooler temperatures, higher humidity and a smoke haze from fires further south,” Bureau of Metereology forecaster Jess Gardner said.

Yesterday’s temperature reached a scorching 41C which prompted a severe fire warning to be in place, however today it has since dropped down to a very high fire danger with today’s maximum set to reach 31C.

The bushfire on Upper Kandanga Road looking out from Tunnel Road. Photo: Rachel Clancy

There are no thunderstorms expected this week and no rain in sight. The temperatures are set to rise again this weekend.