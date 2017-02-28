UPDATE: Warning issued as storm heads for Gympie

UPDATE: A storm which has grown over the Mary Valley this afternoon is now predicted to head straight for Gympie.

The Bureau of Meteorology has updated their severe thunderstorm warning and now expect the storm to make a line for Gympie, hitting about 5.50pm.

Damaging winds , heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

Emergency services are advising residents to mover their cars undercover and away from trees and secure loose outdoor items.

The BOM weather warning. Contributed

UPDATE: A storm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the storm brewing over the Mary Valley will head south instead of delivering some much needed rain in the area.

According to the BOM, the slow moving storms are expected to hit south of Annerley by 4.50pm, bringing damaging winds and heavy rainfall which is likely to cause flash flooding.

Areas around Imbil, Kandanga and Kenilworth could also experience some of the effects.

BOM storm warning issued. Contributed

DESPITE no official warning from the Bureau of Meterology, a quick glance out the window suggests Gympie could be on the receiving end of a storm this afternoon.

The BOM's online radar shows activity has been brewing over the Mary Valley in the past 30 minutes.

A BOM spokeswoman said the bureau does not issue a warning for every storm, with several criteria required to be met for a warning to be issued.

They are keeping an eye on its development at the moment.