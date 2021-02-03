UPDATE: Warning downgraded as Tiaro fire rages on

UPDATE 3:45pm

Residents are no longer being told to leave from the threat of a bushfire burning to the west of Tiaro at St Mary, but conditions remain dangerous in the area.

13 crews remain involved in the fight.

“You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes,” the latest QFES update said.

“Currently as at 3pm Wednesday 3 February a bushfire is burning near Glenbar Road, St Mary. Firefighters are working to contain the fire.

“People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

“Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

UPDATE 1:40pm

The QFES has warned a dangerous fire is moving towards the St Mary, west of Tiaro, this afternoon.

As of 1.15pm the fire was travelling from Glenbar Road towards the St Mary State Forest and was likely to impact St Mary at some stage.

“You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly,” the latest QFES update said.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

“People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

“Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.”



WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

EARLIER

Fireys have been deployed to the scene of a vegetation fire burning at Saint Mary, west of Tiaro, late this morning.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription



Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised the fire was burning in the vicinity of Glenbar Road and travelling in a north-easterly direction, but posing no active threat to properties in the area.

“Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by,” a QFES statement read.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

Four vehicles are on the scene, with three more on the way as of 12.30pm.

More to come.