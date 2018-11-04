UPDATE: Volunteers battle bushfires from Amamoor to Widgee

OUTBREAKS: Fires have broken out in a number of areas, including Widgee, where motorists and residents are warned to be cautious and keep respiratory medications handy.

WILDFIRE outbreaks pushed volunteer fire crews to the limit yesterday as the fire season returned with a vengeance.

Fires were reported at Glastonbury and Amamoor Creek, among other areas, as well as at Widgee, where air support was needed to water bomb the southern edge of the large blaze.

"They used aircraft support to help contain the fire on its southern edge and a bulldozer to join the firebreaks on the east and west side,” a Queensland fire and Emergency Service spokesman said.

The welcome rain which followed the recent near-disaster in the Woolooga area did not wet the ground enough to keep things moist, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said yesterday.

"You probably need a month of decent rain to really wet the soil, but what fell recently means the grass is green but it's still dry,” he said.

Late yesterday, relief crews were on the way from the Sunshine Coast to give Gympie region volunteers a break.

"We had Widgee and The Palms working on the Widgee blaze and a lot of other crews had fires in their own areas. And it hasn't been long since Woolooga, so we wanted to get them some relief,” he said.

Brigades from Black Mountain, Federal, Tinbeerwah and Ridgewood were among those which met up in Gympie before heading to Widgee about 5.45pm.

EARLIER:

FIREFIGHTERS have called in air support as they battle a vegetation fire burning near Gibbs Rd, Widgee, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said a short time ago.

"People are urged to avoid the area if possible to ensure their safety and the safety of crews working on the ground,” the spokesman said.

"Smoke is affecting the area, so residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

"If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call 000 immediately, the warning advised.

Other outbreaks are reported to have occurred in other areas, as the fire season returns.