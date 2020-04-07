Menu
Gympie election 2020.
UPDATE: Virus-hit Gympie vote count

Arthur Gorrie
7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
GYMPIE region’s virus-affected council election is approaching final stages, as locked down electoral officerskeep counting, slow as it may seem.

Counting yesterday showed Glen Hartwig with 48 votes, lengthening his lead over Mick Curran, who received another 37 votes.

Leading candidates also increased their margins, with Mark McDonald and Warren Polley increasing their leads in the hotly contested Divisions 1 and 7.

Mr McDonald received six votes and his nearest rival Jess Milne received five yesterday, while Mr Polley received four votes, compared to two for incumbent Bob Leitch. These two closely contested divisions may be decided on preferences.

Bruce Devereaux consolidated his Division 4 lead with 10 new votes out of 29 counted yesterday, as did Dolly Jensen in Division 2, with six more votes today.

Division 5 incumbent Dan Stewart was still looking safe, as was Hilary Smerdon in Division 6 and Bob Fredman in Division 8.

No votes were counted in Division 3 yesterday, where Shane Waldock is looking to be the next councillor.

