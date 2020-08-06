Menu
Fireys have been called to battle a 300m blaze burning at Ross Creek this afternoon. Pictures: Jack Tran / The Courier Mail
News

UPDATE: Vegetation fire northeast of Gympie under control

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
6th Aug 2020 3:57 PM
UPDATE:

Eight fire crews have managed to extinguish a vegetation fire, that at one point had a 300m front at Thompson Road, Ross Creek this afternoon.

Authorities were unable to say how the fire, located not far from the Goomboorian National Park, was started or how much land it burnt out before being brought under control, but said it was extinguished by about 4.20pm and several crews remained on the scene to blacken out the edges.

Fires burning at Meadows Lane, Chatsworth, and at Amamoor Dagun Road, Amamoor, were permitted burns.

 

EARLIER:

FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a 300m blaze which flared up in vegetation near Ross Creek this afternoon.

Four QFES crews were called to the Thompson Road property just before 3pm today.

A QFES spokeswoman said they had the fire's western flank contained and were working to manage its southern side, but the fire was under control.

Smoke from the fire has drifted across Gympie, and the QFES said anyone affected should close their doors and take care.

It is the second fire burning in the region this afternoon: three crews are at a controlled blaze at Chatsworth, and the spokeswoman said that fire was going as planned.

