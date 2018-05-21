Menu
UPDATE: Vapour flash fire responsible for burn injuries

21st May 2018 6:51 AM
Paramedics and the RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter were called to a Tuchekoi property after a petrol vapour explosion on Sunday.
UPDATE 9am:

THE cause of a fire that seriously burnt two men near Gympie yesterday evening has been clarified as a flash fire.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has confirmed the two men who were injured at Tuchekoi yesterday were making a petroleum based rust proof product.

Paramedics and the RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter were called to a Tuchekoi property after a petrol vapour explosion on Sunday.
During the process a vapour flash fire occurred burning both men, a Lifeflight spokesman said.

A man, confirmed to be in his late thirties, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane & Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition, while the other man was taken by road to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Both paramedics and fire and rescue officers attended, treating the injured men and making the scene safe.

EARLIER 7am:

TWO men have suffered serious burns after a suspected gas bottle explosion at Tuchekoi, south of Gympie.

Paramedics confirmed two male patients, reported to be in their 30s but not confirmed, were being treated for serious burns after an incident at a property on Old Bruce Hwy, Tuchekoi, just before 5pm yesterday afternoon.

 

Paramedics and the RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter were called to a Tuchekoi property after a petrol vapour explosion on Sunday.
One of the men was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with arm, hand, leg and potential airway burns, while the other man was rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital -with burns to the leg and arm.

Both were in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, who extinguished the alight container, also assisted QAS with first aid.

The explosion did not cause a structure fire, a Queensland Fire and Rescue emergency spokeswoman said.

QAS tweeted reporting the incident was a gas bottle explosion in a shed.

 

Paramedics and the RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter were called to a Tuchekoi property after a petrol vapour explosion on Sunday.
