UPDATE: Two star teachers lead race for Gympie’s favourite

There are a whopping 34 nominees for the crown of Gympie's Best Teacher, including these six champions of local education. Get voting now!

THREE of Gympie's star teachers have pulled ahead as the region votes for their favourite local educator, but the race to the finish line is far from over.

Reader poll Who is Gympie's best teacher? Mrs Wade - James Nash State High School Year 8

Mr Fox - James Nash State High School

Ms Debbie Bloomfield - Gympie East State School

Mrs Mac - Kia Ora State School

Miss Carolyn King - James Nash State High School

Mrs Marni Telford - Gympie South State School

Mr Torren Brennan - James Nash State High School

Ms Tanya Taylor - Gympie South State School

Stacey Searl & Leanne Nicholson - Tin Can Bay State School

Mrs Holland - Chatsworth State School

Mrs Hill - Mary Valley State College

Mrs Sharon Hogan - James Nash SHS

Ms Lucy Cantle - One Mile State School

Sean Francis - James Nash SHS

Mrs Millers - Jones Hill State School

Mr Simon Usher - Jones Hill State School

Ms Jenkins - James Nash State High School

Tony Finney - Cooloola Christian College

Mr Ward - James Nash SHS

Mr Berry - James Nash SHS

Ms Flynn - James Nash SHS

Mr and Mrs Keane - James Nash SHS

Mrs Dawson - One Mile State School

Belinda Greer - Mary Valley State College

Mr Thorne - Gympie State High School

Mrs Kable - Gympie State High School

Mitch Henderson - Year 6 - Chatsworth State School

Alana Fairy - Year 4 - St Pats Primary School

Mrs Curran- Jones Hill State School

Mrs Krafft - Jones Hill State School

Mrs Sally Bekker - Gympie State High School

Mr Strong - Dagun State School

Mrs A - Gympie South State School

Mrs Donna Johnston - James Nash SHS Vote View Results

Nominee for Gympie's Best Teacher of 2020 – Torren Brennan of James Nash SHS

Mrs A from Gympie South State School (11 per cent of the vote so far) leads with the slimmest of margins over James Nash State High School's Torren Brennan (10 per cent), with Tony Finney of Cooloola Christian College (6 per cent) rounding out the podium so far.

25 of the nominated finalists have claimed at least one per cent of the vote to this point, illustrating the wealth of teaching quality on offer to the Gympie region's students.

There is still plenty of time to vote, so if you haven't already make sure you cast yours in our online poll before it closes at midday tomorrow.

Let's cheer our teachers home!