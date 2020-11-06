UPDATE: Two star teachers lead race for Gympie’s favourite
THREE of Gympie's star teachers have pulled ahead as the region votes for their favourite local educator, but the race to the finish line is far from over.
Reader poll
Who is Gympie's best teacher?
Mrs A from Gympie South State School (11 per cent of the vote so far) leads with the slimmest of margins over James Nash State High School's Torren Brennan (10 per cent), with Tony Finney of Cooloola Christian College (6 per cent) rounding out the podium so far.
25 of the nominated finalists have claimed at least one per cent of the vote to this point, illustrating the wealth of teaching quality on offer to the Gympie region's students.
There is still plenty of time to vote, so if you haven't already make sure you cast yours in our online poll before it closes at midday tomorrow.
Let's cheer our teachers home!