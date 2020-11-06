Menu
There are a whopping 34 nominees for the crown of Gympie's Best Teacher, including these six champions of local education. Get voting now!
News

UPDATE: Two star teachers lead race for Gympie’s favourite

JOSH PRESTON
6th Nov 2020 4:23 PM
THREE of Gympie's star teachers have pulled ahead as the region votes for their favourite local educator, but the race to the finish line is far from over.

Who is Gympie's best teacher?

Nominee for Gympie's Best Teacher of 2020 – Torren Brennan of James Nash SHS
Mrs A from Gympie South State School (11 per cent of the vote so far) leads with the slimmest of margins over James Nash State High School's Torren Brennan (10 per cent), with Tony Finney of Cooloola Christian College (6 per cent) rounding out the podium so far.

25 of the nominated finalists have claimed at least one per cent of the vote to this point, illustrating the wealth of teaching quality on offer to the Gympie region's students.

There is still plenty of time to vote, so if you haven't already make sure you cast yours in our online poll before it closes at midday tomorrow.

Let's cheer our teachers home!

