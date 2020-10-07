Menu
The Royal Flying Doctor Service was tasked to Aramac in central Queensland on September 29 to retrieve two people who suffered injuries after falling while abseiling.
UPDATE: Two remain in hospital after horror abseiling fall

Kristen Booth
7th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
TWO people are recovering in hospital after falling while abseiling in central western Queensland.

A Princess Alexandra Hospital spokeswoman said a female teenager and a man in his 40s were both out of the ICU and in a stable condition.

The pair were abseiling near Aramac on September 29 when they fell, with the man sustaining back and chest injuries and the teen suffering back injuries.

Paramedics were called to the incident at a location off Jericho Rd, near Aramac, about 6.10pm and took them both to Aramac Hospital.

Two Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft from the service's Rockhampton and Brisbane bases were tasked by Retrieval Services Queensland and flew the two patients to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was suspected the pair was abseiling down a cliff or mountain.

