UPDATE: Two people ‘critical’ after horror Gympie crash

Two people are in a critical condition after a serious two car crash at Gunalda this afternoon.

UPDATE 5:10pm

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman says two of five patients involved in a serious crash at Gunalda this afternoon are in a critical condition.

The spokeswoman said two of the remaining three patients were in a serious condition, and the remaining one was stable.

The circumstances of the crash, and how many vehicles were involved, remains unclear.

More to come.

EARLIER

CRITICAL Care Paramedics are in attendance at a serious traffic crash at Gunalda this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics and critical care had arrived on the scene on Anderleigh Rd after reports of the crash surfaced at about 3.58pm.

It’s not yet known how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash, or the condition of any of the patients.

More information as it comes to hand.