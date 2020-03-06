Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people are in a critical condition after a serious two car crash at Gunalda this afternoon.
Two people are in a critical condition after a serious two car crash at Gunalda this afternoon.
News

UPDATE: Two people ‘critical’ after horror Gympie crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
6th Mar 2020 5:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5:10pm

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman says two of five patients involved in a serious crash at Gunalda this afternoon are in a critical condition.

The spokeswoman said two of the remaining three patients were in a serious condition, and the remaining one was stable.

The circumstances of the crash, and how many vehicles were involved, remains unclear.

More to come.

EARLIER

CRITICAL Care Paramedics are in attendance at a serious traffic crash at Gunalda this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics and critical care had arrived on the scene on Anderleigh Rd after reports of the crash surfaced at about 3.58pm.

It’s not yet known how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash, or the condition of any of the patients.

More information as it comes to hand.

critical care paramedics emergency services gympie crashes gympie news queensland ambulance service
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 cars, 1 trailer stolen in 9 days

        premium_icon 5 cars, 1 trailer stolen in 9 days

        News Police still searching for two cars and a trailer after surge of vehicle theft in Gympie

        7 things we learnt from this year’s cricket season

        premium_icon 7 things we learnt from this year’s cricket season

        News The minor premiers in the Gympie competition have been the ones to beat for several...

        Gutters on beach have fish firing in the Gympie region

        premium_icon Gutters on beach have fish firing in the Gympie region

        News Pelagics have been on fire with some big spanish bagged

        Mack, Gympie’s miracle bub, is something special

        premium_icon Mack, Gympie’s miracle bub, is something special

        News Little Mackenzie was born prematurely at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital...