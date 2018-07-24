UPDATE: Two hospitalised after L-plater tree crash

UPDATE 3:30pm

A QAS spokesperson confirmed two people, including a man in his late teens, would be taken to Gympie Hospital for evaluation after a single-vehicle tree crash at Curra this afternoon.

The spokesperson said the passenger was a woman in her mid forties and both occupants were in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called to the scene at approximately 2:36pm after reports surfaced of a vehicle running off Harvey Siding Road and crashing into a tree.

Both victims had indicated they were suffering from back pain upon receiving treatment.

A The Gympie Times reporter on the scene said the driver was from Glenwood and on his learner's license.

EARLIER 2:45pm

EMERGENCY service crews are on the way to a single vehicle crash at Curra.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said early reports indicated a car had come off the road and crashed into a tree on Harvey Siding Road.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.