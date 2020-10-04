UPDATE: Two-car collision leaves four in hospital

UPDATE 1pm:

A Sunshine Coast road has reopened, almost four hours after a serious two-car collision.

Two utes, one which was towing a trailer of furniture and mattresses, collided head on at Landsborough Maleny Rd around 8.49am.

The crash left a male teenager trapped in one of the vehicles for more than half an hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services used the jaws of life to free the man from the wreckage.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue flew a man in his late teens to Royal Brisbane Hospital after he was involved in a two-car crash on Landsborough Maleny Rd on October 4.

RACQ LifeFlight flew the teen to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition, and the three others involved were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

The rescue helicopter arrived at the scene shortly before 9.30am.

A spokesperson said the pilot was able to land on a stretch of road, which had been closed by Queensland Police Service officers.

UPDATE 10.45am:

A teenager has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a two-car collision in the Sunshine Coast.

Landsborough Maleny Rd is closed and traffic is being diverted as emergency services are still at the scene.

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision at Landsborough Maleny Rd which left four people in hospital, including a teenager in serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman gave an update on the patients involved.

She said a male in his late teens was flown by LifeFlight Rescue to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition with head, pelvic and lower limb injuries.

Two other men in their late teens were driven to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by QAS, one with neck and back pain and another with minor injuries.

She said a man in his 60s was also taken to the Sunshine Coast hospital with back pain.

Southbound traffic is being diverted along Gympie St, and northbound along Bald Knob Rd onto Peachester Rd.

Earlier 9.50am:

A rescue helicopter has landed at the scene of a serious multiple-vehicle crash in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Emergency services were called to Landsborough Maleny Rd at 8.49am after two vehicles reportedly collided, causing one to rollover.

Four people are involved, and one was trapped in one of the cars.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services used hydraulic equipment, better known as the jaws of life, to get the patient out of the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was on the scene to assist the person who had to be freed from the vehicle.

They said critical care paramedics were also on the scene.

He said one or several other patients have been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.